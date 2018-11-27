Morris tallied 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Monday's 124-107 win over the Pelicans.

Morris drew another start Monday night and drew his third 30-minute game in the last four contests. Monday's effort marked only his third double-double of the year, something he will look to do more of by crashing the boards while receiving the minutes he currently is getting.