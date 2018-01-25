Celtics' Marcus Morris: Draws start Wednesday
Morris will start at power forward Wednesday against the Clippers, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.
Morris will step into the starting lineup with Al Horford unavailable with a head injury. In 12 starts this season, Morris is averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.9 minutes.
