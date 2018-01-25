Morris will start at power forward Wednesday against the Clippers, Elliott Teaford of the Torrance Daily Breeze reports.

Morris will step into the starting lineup with Al Horford unavailable with a head injury. In 12 starts this season, Morris is averaging 12.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 24.9 minutes.

