Morris totaled 12 points (5-15 FG), eight rebounds and two assists in a 109-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

Morris has thrived in his new bench role, as he's scored in double figures in seven-straight games. What's really encouraging about that is the fact that he's taken at least nine shots in all of those games, as much of the second-unit offense is being ran through him. That usage could rise too, as he should see more touches in the absence of Marcus Smart (hand). He's also averaging 6.5 rebounds a game in that span, as he's starting to regain some serious fantasy value.