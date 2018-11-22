Celtics' Marcus Morris: Drops 21 points off bench
Morris posted 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 117-109 loss to the Knicks.
Morris recorded his third 20-point outburst on the year Wednesday night, nailing 50 percent of his threes after not hitting any in his last two games. Morris has a sound role coming off the bench for the Celtics, and although he hasn't been a prolific scorer this season, his consistent minutes and general size allow for solid point and rebound totals on most nights.
