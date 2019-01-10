Morris scored 22 points (6-8 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and recorded eight rebounds along with two assists across 23 minutes Wednesday against the Pacers.

Morris put together his top scoring outing of 2019, missing just two shots from the floor in a 135-108 victory. Despite a strong showing, he's averaging 12.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over his preceding four contests. Morris' fantasy appeal has been limited by his numbers outside of points and rebounds, although his 43.7 percent shooting from beyond the arc this year (35 games) may add some value.