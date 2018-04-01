Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ejected after strong effort
Morris totaled 25 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 victory over Toronto.
Morris was ejected in the final second of Saturday's game, leaving after yet another strong effort. He had some words to say to the officials and is in no real danger of missing time. Despite missing a couple of games lately due to injury, he has been a major factor in the recent play of the Celtics, as they make an unexpected push for the number one seed in the East. He doesn't offer a lot of upside on the defensive end of the floor but has become a large part of the offense, making him almost a must-own player.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday vs. Utah•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Tweaks right ankle, won't return•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Questionable Sunday with sprained ankle•
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...