Morris totaled 25 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 110-99 victory over Toronto.

Morris was ejected in the final second of Saturday's game, leaving after yet another strong effort. He had some words to say to the officials and is in no real danger of missing time. Despite missing a couple of games lately due to injury, he has been a major factor in the recent play of the Celtics, as they make an unexpected push for the number one seed in the East. He doesn't offer a lot of upside on the defensive end of the floor but has become a large part of the offense, making him almost a must-own player.