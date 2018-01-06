Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to start Saturday

Morris, with Al Horford (knee) sidelined, is expected to start during Saturday's game against the Nets, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris has started half of his 20 appearances this season. In those starts, he's averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 43.0 percent from the field and 40.5 percent from three.