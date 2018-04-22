Celtics' Marcus Morris: Fined by league
Morris was assessed a $15,000 fine by the NBA for publicly criticizing the officiating after Game 3's loss to the Bucks on Friday, Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com reports.
After the loss, Morris suggested the referees have been unfair to him recently. I'm expecting it. They knew what they wanted before the game started. They knew who they wanted to go after. So that's on [the referees]," said the Celtics forward. Game 4 is set for Sunday in Milwaukee.
