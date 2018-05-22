Celtics' Marcus Morris: Foul trouble hampers output in Game 4 loss
Morris chipped in 10 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 24 minutes in Monday's 111-102 ECF Game 4 loss in Cleveland.
Morris was hampered by three first quarter fouls. He also had a three pointer negated by a rarely seen offensive shooting kick-out foul. Morris and the Celtics played a terrible first quarter, putting themselves in a big hole they were never able to get out of. With the series tied 2-2, coach Brad Stevens may decide to tinker with the starting lineup, which could result in Morris returning to a reserve role. On the other hand, Morris played a whopping 34 minutes in both of the Celtics' ECF wins in Boston. Game 5 is Wednesday night in Boston.
