Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time call Monday
Morris (neck) practiced Sunday and may likely play Monday against Brooklyn, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Morris, who missed Friday's game against Dallas due to a lingering neck injury, was a full participant at practice Sunday. Coach Brad Stevens indicated that Morris will ultimately be a game-time call for the contest Monday, but his availability will be based on how well he feels leading up to it. Jaylen Brown replaced Morris during the win Friday and will presumably start once more if Morris is inactive.
