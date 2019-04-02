Morris is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami due to left knee soreness, Tom Westerholm of MassLive.com reports.

Morris was a late addition to the injury report, although the team likely won't have a better idea on his status until after Wednesday's shootaround. He's come off the bench in three of his previous four contests and is averaging 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists during that stretch.