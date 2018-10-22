Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision Monday
Morris (knee) will be a game-time decision Monday against the Magic, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Morris tested his sore left knee with some running, though he still wants to go through his pregame routine before determining his status for Monday's matchup. Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis would likely benefit from increased opportunities should Morris be held out.
