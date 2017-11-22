Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision with knee injury

Morris is dealing with a knee injury and is a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Heat, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.

It's unclear exactly when Morris picked up the injury, but even if he does play, he's expected to move into a bench role with the Celtics going bigger with Aron Baynes next to Al Horford in the frontcourt. Look for Morris to test out the injury during pregame warmups before a final decision is made.