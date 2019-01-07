Celtics' Marcus Morris: Good to go Monday
Morris (neck) is available to play Monday against the Nets.
As expected, Morris -- who missed Friday's game due to a lingering neck injury -- has been cleared to return after getting through Sunday's practice with no issues. He figures to reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, likely pushing Jaylen Brown back to a bench role. Over his last five games, Morris is averaging 18.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 30.2 minutes.
