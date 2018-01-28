Celtics' Marcus Morris: Heads back to bench
Morris will shift back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Warriors.
Morris will return to a reserve role with Al Horford (head) re-entering the starting lineup following a one-game absence. In 14 games as a reserve this season, Morris is averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 22.8 minutes, not far off from his season averages of 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.9 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely returning to reserve role•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will rejoin starting five Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Matches team high with 14 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will come off bench Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not completely free of restrictions•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...