Morris will shift back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Morris will return to a reserve role with Al Horford (head) re-entering the starting lineup following a one-game absence. In 14 games as a reserve this season, Morris is averaging 11.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 22.8 minutes, not far off from his season averages of 11.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 23.9 minutes.