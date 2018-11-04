Morris scored 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 102-101 loss to the Pacers.

It was his best scoring performance of the season as Morris nearly led the Celtics to a big road win. The 29-year-old has dropped at least 15 points in five straight games and seven of nine overall, and he's emerging as one of the key members of Boston's second unit.

