Celtics' Marcus Morris: Hits for season-high 23 off bench against Pacers
Morris scored 23 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 102-101 loss to the Pacers.
It was his best scoring performance of the season as Morris nearly led the Celtics to a big road win. The 29-year-old has dropped at least 15 points in five straight games and seven of nine overall, and he's emerging as one of the key members of Boston's second unit.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads bench in scoring during win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Remains in bench role•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to start Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Another strong bench effort Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times