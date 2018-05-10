Morris eked out six points (1-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 Game 5 win over the Sixers.

Despite missing his first eight shots, Morris played major minutes off the bench for a Celtic's team struggling with multiple injuries. The Boston bench, now also missing Shane Larkin (shoulder), is just too thin to sit Morris regardless of ineffective shooting. And yet, somehow, this patchwork active roster is returning to the Eastern Conference Finals. Morris will be one of many big bodies charged with slowing down LeBron James. Morris' offense might continue to struggle when tasked with guarding King James.