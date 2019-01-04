Morris (neck) will be inactive for Friday's game against Dallas, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Morris has been dealing with neck soreness ever since taking a fall during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against Minnesota and as a result, will need at least one game to fully recover. The Celtics will evidently be shorthanded against the Mavericks on Friday and will likely need Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward to fill the minutes voided by Morris.