Celtics' Marcus Morris: Injures hip, won't return Wednesday
Morris suffered a bruised left hip and will not return Wednesday against the Knicks.
Morris suffered the injury after landing hard on his hip following a dunk attempt in the third quarter. He had to be helped off the court and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game. Morris was having himself a nice night prior to the injury, notching 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes. His status should be updated prior to Friday's game against the Hawks; if he's forced to miss any time, Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye would be candidates for expanded roles.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Pours in 14 off bench in win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Drops 12-8 off of Boston's bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Heads back to bench•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely returning to reserve role•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will rejoin starting five Sunday•
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...