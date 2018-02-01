Morris suffered a bruised left hip and will not return Wednesday against the Knicks.

Morris suffered the injury after landing hard on his hip following a dunk attempt in the third quarter. He had to be helped off the court and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game. Morris was having himself a nice night prior to the injury, notching 18 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 17 minutes. His status should be updated prior to Friday's game against the Hawks; if he's forced to miss any time, Jayson Tatum and Semi Ojeleye would be candidates for expanded roles.