Celtics' Marcus Morris: Keys comeback victory Friday
Morris posted 30 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Trail Blazers.
Not only did Morris pace all scorers, he also sealed the win with five key points late to extend the lead to 103-98. with under a minute to play. Morris now has a pair of 30-point efforts in the last five contests and has shot over 60.0 percent in two straight. His offensive responsibilities figure to remain elevated as long as Kyrie Irving (knee) is sidelined, making him an intriguing asset for the fantasy postseason across all formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Caps efficient night with winning shot•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 17 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Nearly double-doubles in Friday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads team in scoring with 31 points•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will enter starting five Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Scores 21 points in 34 minutes•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...