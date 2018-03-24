Morris posted 30 points (9-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and two rebounds across 35 minutes in Friday's 105-100 win over the Trail Blazers.

Not only did Morris pace all scorers, he also sealed the win with five key points late to extend the lead to 103-98. with under a minute to play. Morris now has a pair of 30-point efforts in the last five contests and has shot over 60.0 percent in two straight. His offensive responsibilities figure to remain elevated as long as Kyrie Irving (knee) is sidelined, making him an intriguing asset for the fantasy postseason across all formats.