Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads bench in scoring during Game 1 win
Morris poured in 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and added five rebounds, one assist and one block across 28 minutes during Boston's 117-101 win over the 76ers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal-round series.
Morris picked up right where he'd left off in the first-round series against the Bucks, during which he'd averaged 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds across 27.4 minutes. The veteran forward's Game 1 numbers were right in line with those figures, as he continues to serve as a key source of offense off the bench for head coach Brad Stevens. Morris will look to generate a similar caliber of effort when the Celtics try to take a commanding series lead in Thursday's Game 2.
