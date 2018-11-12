Morris contributed 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in the Celtics' 100-94 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Morris once again served as a key source of offense off the bench, leading the Celtics reserves in points. The versatile veteran has five double-digit scoring efforts in his first six November games, and he's complemented those offensive contributions by hauling in between five and eight rebounds in each contest as well. Morris' minutes load continues to steadily fall in the mid 20s at minimum on most nights, providing him ample opportunity to continue producing.