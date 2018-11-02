Morris went for 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Morris excelled in his usual bench role, and on a night when the Celtics set a new franchise record with 24 made three-pointers, he checked in with the second-highest total on the night in that category. The 29-year-old is on an extended stretch of superior shooting, as he boasts a 53.1 percent success rate from the field over his last five games. Morris has been especially lethal with his trademark three-point shot during that stretch, draining 61.0 percent of his 23 attempts from distance. Given his seemingly locked-in role of 25-30 minutes off the bench, Morris' stock remains bullish across all formats.