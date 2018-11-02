Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads bench in scoring during win
Morris went for 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.
Morris excelled in his usual bench role, and on a night when the Celtics set a new franchise record with 24 made three-pointers, he checked in with the second-highest total on the night in that category. The 29-year-old is on an extended stretch of superior shooting, as he boasts a 53.1 percent success rate from the field over his last five games. Morris has been especially lethal with his trademark three-point shot during that stretch, draining 61.0 percent of his 23 attempts from distance. Given his seemingly locked-in role of 25-30 minutes off the bench, Morris' stock remains bullish across all formats.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Remains in bench role•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to start Thursday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Another strong bench effort Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in Thursday's win•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision Monday•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...