Morris scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-2 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with eight rebounds and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-104 overtime win against Washington.

Besides scoring a bench-leading 15 points, Morris also collected eight rebounds to fill out his stat line against Washington. The forward has been a consistent scorer as of late, averaging 13.9 points in his last ten games, two of which were starts. In addition, Morris has been a solid rebounder during this span, averaging 5.5 boards per game. He continues to provide solid scoring depth to the Boston bench.

