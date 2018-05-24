Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads C's in minutes, despite not starting
Morris generated 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 96-83 ECF Game 5 win over the Cavaliers.
Morris came of the bench in Game 5, but still led the Celtics in minutes played. Coach Brad Stevens decided to replace Morris in the starting lineup with Aron Baynes to counter Tristan Thompson's rugged rebounding. No matter, as Morris still delivered clutch three point shooting and contributed to a team defensive effort that appeared to exhaust LeBron James. Morris and his Celtics teammates will now try to wrap up the series Friday night in Cleveland.
