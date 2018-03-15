Morris produced 31 points (11-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and an assist in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 125-124 loss to the Wizards.

Morris drew the start at power forward with Al Horford (illness) sidelined, and he took full advantage. It was easily his best game of the season, as he scored a full 11 points more than his previous best total. If Horford remains out Morris should see extended time, although he does produce decent stat lines with the second unit as well.