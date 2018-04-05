Celtics' Marcus Morris: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday
Morris finished with 21 points(7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 loss to the Raptors.
Morris continues to score the ball well for the injury-ravaged Celtics, leading the team with 21 points in 34 minutes. He generally doesn't offer a lot outside of scoring but is worth a look while he has the hot hand.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ejected after strong effort•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not on injury report Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday vs. Utah•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Tweaks right ankle, won't return•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...