Morris finished with 21 points(7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 96-78 loss to the Raptors.

Morris continues to score the ball well for the injury-ravaged Celtics, leading the team with 21 points in 34 minutes. He generally doesn't offer a lot outside of scoring but is worth a look while he has the hot hand.