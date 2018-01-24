Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely returning to reserve role
Aaron Baynes will get the start in the Celtics' frontcourt for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, Jay King of MassLive.com reports, which means Morris will likely shift back to a reserve role,
it looks like the Celtics want to go big in their frontcourt Tuesday, which leaves Morris as the odd man out. He has averaged 11.2 points and 5.2 rebounds across 22.6 minutes across 13 games as a reserve this season.
