Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to sit out back-to-backs upon returning
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens suggested Monday that Morris (knee) won't play both halves of back-to-back games once he's cleared to return, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports. "[Morris] will ramp up basketball in the next couple of days, with the hope of playing sooner rather than later," Stevens said. "He probably won't play every game, or obviously back-to-back games. A game, three days off, a game. Try it that way, and then progressing back to every other day. He won't play back-to-backs for a while."
Morris hasn't played since Dec. 8 while battling a sore left knee. He had a platelet-rich plasma injection in the knee Saturday, and the Celtics are hopeful that the forward will be able to work out on the court again once the shot has taken full effect. It sounds like Morris will face restrictions in terms of both his appearances in games and his playing time once he's back in action, so he may not make for a strong activation in most formats until he consistently logs 25-to-30 minutes per night again.
