Celtics' Marcus Morris: Likely to start Thursday
Morris is expected to start Thursday's game against Milwaukee, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
With Jaylen Brown (foot) ruled out, Morris is slated to enter the starting five for Boston. He's played a key role off the bench through the first seven games of the 2018 season, averaging 14.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist over 25.4 minutes per contest.
