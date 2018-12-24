Celtics' Marcus Morris: Limited minutes in return Sunday
Morris had 12 points and eight rebounds in 20 minutes during Sunday's 119-103 victory over the Hornets.
Morris had missed two straight games with a knee injury but returned Sunday, finishing with 12 points in 20 minutes. The limited playing time was likely by design but the nature of the scoreline would have contributed. Morris has had an excellent season and owners would be hoping that this knee concern does not linger for the foreseeable future.
