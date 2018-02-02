Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed as out Friday
Morris (hip) is listed as out in the Celtics' official game notes for Friday's game against the Hawks.
Morris left Wednesday's game agains the Knicks with a bruised left hip after scoring a season-high 20 points in just 19 minutes. It's unclear exactly how severe the injury is, but Morris' absence Friday could just be precautionary given that Boston is going up against the lowly Hawks. In Morris' absence, Semi Ojeleye will likely see the biggest boost in minutes off the bench for the Celtics.
