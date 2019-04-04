Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed as out vs. Pacers
Morris (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Morris was held out of Wednesday's win over Miami, and the Celtics are prepared to be without him again Friday as they play a game that could ultimately determine the No. 4 seed in the East. Morris should be considered day-to-day for now, with Sunday's game against Orlando looming as his next chance to return.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.