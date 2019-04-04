Morris (ankle) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Pacers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Morris was held out of Wednesday's win over Miami, and the Celtics are prepared to be without him again Friday as they play a game that could ultimately determine the No. 4 seed in the East. Morris should be considered day-to-day for now, with Sunday's game against Orlando looming as his next chance to return.

