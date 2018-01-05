Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed out on game notes

Morris is listed as out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves.

The designation comes via the team's game notes, but it makes sense considering Boston is on the front end of a back-to-back set. Assuming Morris does, indeed, sit out Friday, he'll be back in action Saturday in Brooklyn.

