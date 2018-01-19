Celtics' Marcus Morris: Matches team high with 14 points
Morris recorded 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during an 89-80 loss to the 76ers on Thursday.
Morris played well off the bench in the loss, as the 14 points matched a team high and he knocked down a few triples. Despite the decent game, Morris' value is mostly limited to points, three-pointers and rebounds. Over the last three games, he's averaging 15.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers per game.
