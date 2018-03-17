Morris tallied nine points (4-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 33 minutes during a 92-83 win over the Magic on Friday.

Morris cooled off after his career night Wednesday, but did match a season high with 11 rebounds in the win. He has played at least 30 minutes in five of the last six games, and while he isn't completely consistent, Morris is receiving enough minutes right now to be at least worth a look in most leagues.