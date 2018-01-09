Celtics' Marcus Morris: No restrictions Thursday
Morris said he'll face no minutes restrictions for Thursday's game against the 76ers, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Since returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury Christmas Day, Morris has suited up for five of the Celtics' past seven contests, with the two times he's sat out both coming on the front end of back-to-back sets. In addition to resting him for games on consecutive days, Morris hasn't surpassed 26 minutes, but it looks like he'll get as much run as he can handle Thursday and beyond. Even so, the Celtics' ample depth at forward could regularly keep Morris below the 30-minute mark, so it's difficult to envision his fantasy value getting a dramatic boost. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.0 points (on 40.7 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers per game over 21 appearances in 2017-18.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Confirmed starter Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Confirmed out Friday, will play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Listed out on game notes•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Set to join starting five Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 19 minutes in victory•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start