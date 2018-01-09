Celtics' Marcus Morris: No restrictions Thursday

Morris said he'll face no minutes restrictions for Thursday's game against the 76ers, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Since returning from a nine-game absence due to a knee injury Christmas Day, Morris has suited up for five of the Celtics' past seven contests, with the two times he's sat out both coming on the front end of back-to-back sets. In addition to resting him for games on consecutive days, Morris hasn't surpassed 26 minutes, but it looks like he'll get as much run as he can handle Thursday and beyond. Even so, the Celtics' ample depth at forward could regularly keep Morris below the 30-minute mark, so it's difficult to envision his fantasy value getting a dramatic boost. The 28-year-old is averaging 11.0 points (on 40.7 percent shooting), 5.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 three-pointers per game over 21 appearances in 2017-18.