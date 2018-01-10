Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not completely free of restrictions
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said that Morris' minute restriction will be "upped a little" during Thursday's game against the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Stevens' comments are only mildly different from what Morris said himself Tuesday, when he revealed he would have no restrictions Thursday. Considering that Morris has already topped out at 26 minutes, any further increase would likely represent close to his nightly ceiling for playing time. The Celtics probably don't have visions of regularly playing the forward more than 30-to-35 minutes even once he's further removed from the left knee injury that has kept him off the floor for much of the season.
