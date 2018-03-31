Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not on injury report Saturday
Morris (ankle) is not on the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Raptors.
Morris has been sidelined during two of the past three contests as a result of a right ankle sprain. However, with two days off between Wednesday's game and Saturday's, he's apparently had enough time to recover. Over his past four appearances, he's averaged 22.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 29.5 minutes.
