Celtics' Marcus Morris: Not with Celtics to start training camp
Morris will officially miss the start of training camp while standing trial for a 2015 assault case, Chris Forsberg of ESPN reports.
Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said on Monday at media day that the team continues to stay in touch with Morris and they remain hopeful that he'll be able to join the team following the conclusion of the trial. That means he won't be present for the start of training camp and could also miss some regular-season time depending on the result of the trial and/or a suspension by the league itself. Continue to monitor the situation moving forward, but if Morris does end up missing time to start the year, the Celtics could shift Gordon Hayward over to power forward and insert someone like Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum into the starting lineup at small forward. Otherwise, if the Celtics want to go a bit bigger, they could move Al Horford to power forward and use Aron Baynes as a starter at center.
