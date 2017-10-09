Play

Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially inactive Monday

Morris will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Abby Chin of CSN New England reports.

Morris will be held out of Monday's game along with Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Gordon Hayward, with the trio being held out for rest. There are still some question marks surrounding Morris' status, but it looks like he could make his Boston debut Wednesday against the Hornets.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball