Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially out Wednesday
Morris (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande reports.
Morris practiced with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League on Monday and went through a full session with the Celtics on Tuesday, so there had been some optimism that he could make his season debut Wednesday. However, that will not be the case, meaning his next chance to play will come Friday in Oklahoma City. The Celtics have confirmed that Morris will make the trip with the team.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will practice Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Recalled after G-League practice•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Assigned to G-League•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Unlikely to return Monday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will be reevaluated in a week•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Shooting at Saturday's practice•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.