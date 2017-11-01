Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially out Wednesday

Morris (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Kings, Celtics broadcaster Sean Grande reports.

Morris practiced with the Maine Red Claws of the G-League on Monday and went through a full session with the Celtics on Tuesday, so there had been some optimism that he could make his season debut Wednesday. However, that will not be the case, meaning his next chance to play will come Friday in Oklahoma City. The Celtics have confirmed that Morris will make the trip with the team.