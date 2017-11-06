Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out for rest Monday

Morris will sit out Monday's game against the Hawks for rest, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.

Morris has played in just two games this season since being cleared from a knee injury, so coach Brad Stevens will elect to hold his big man out in the second night of a back-to-back to limit the strain on his knee. Aron Baynes will move back into the starting lineup with Morris out, providing a temporary uptick in value for him. That being said, Morris should return to the top unit come Wednesday's tilt with the Lakers.