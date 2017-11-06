Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out for rest Monday
Morris will sit out Monday's game against the Hawks for rest, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
Morris has played in just two games this season since being cleared from a knee injury, so coach Brad Stevens will elect to hold his big man out in the second night of a back-to-back to limit the strain on his knee. Aron Baynes will move back into the starting lineup with Morris out, providing a temporary uptick in value for him. That being said, Morris should return to the top unit come Wednesday's tilt with the Lakers.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Plays 23 minutes in first start for Boston•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will move into starting lineup Sunday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will play Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Expected to make debut Friday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will practice Tuesday•
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...