Morris (knee) is out Friday against the Bucks.

Morris was originally expected to at least suit up for Friday's key matchup against Milwaukee but will ultimately be held out for a second straight game as a result of his lingering right knee injury. If the Celtics use the same lineup as they did Wednesday against Phoenix, Jalen Brown will once again enter the starting five at the small forward position with Jayson Tatum moving to power forward. In addition to Morris, the Celtics will be without Al Horford and Aaron Baynes on Friday.