Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Saturday
Morris will not travel with the team for Saturday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.
Morris' workload has been closely monitored since he returned from a knee injury earlier this season. The plan was for him to play Friday against the Magic and subsequently rest Saturday. He finished Friday's game with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists, across 26 minutes. Look for him to return Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting Friday, may be rested Saturday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Says he'll play Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Game-time decision with knee injury•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Marcus Morris: Will shift to bench role Sunday•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...