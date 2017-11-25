Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Saturday

Morris will not travel with the team for Saturday's game against the Pacers for rest purposes, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Morris' workload has been closely monitored since he returned from a knee injury earlier this season. The plan was for him to play Friday against the Magic and subsequently rest Saturday. He finished Friday's game with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists, across 26 minutes. Look for him to return Monday against the Pistons.