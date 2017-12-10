Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Sunday and Monday
Morris (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons and Monday's matchup with the Bulls.
Morris has been dealing with some discomfort in his left knee for much of the season and with the Celtics heading into a back-to-back set, they've decided to rest him for both contests. That means Morris won't be back on the court until Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, which gives him three full days for additional rest and recovery. With Morris out, Aron Baynes, Daniel Theis and Semi Ojeleye could each be in line for bumps in minutes.
