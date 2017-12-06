Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday for knee rehab
Morris won't play during Wednesday's game against the Mavericks in order to rehab his left knee.
Morris' health continues to be monitored closely, as he missed the first eight games of the season with a knee injury. So, the team will opt to have him work on rehab rather than play Wednesday. In his stead, Jayson Tatum could see increased run.
