Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out Wednesday vs. Utah
Morris (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
Morris aggravated his right ankle injury during Monday's contest against the Suns, and it's apparently causing him enough discomfort to keep him from taking the floor Wednesday. He'll have significant time to rest before the team's next game Saturday against the Raptors.
