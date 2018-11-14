Morris has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls due to an illness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

It's unclear how serious Morris' illness is, but it will hold him out for at least one contest. His next chance to play will be Friday's home outing against the Raptors, with Semi Ojeleye and Daniel Theis likely seeing an increased role off the bench in Morris' absence.

