Celtics' Marcus Morris: Out with knee soreness
Morris has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness.
It doesn't appear to be anything serious for Morris, and may just be a night off for the veteran. The last time Morris missed a game, the Celtics elected to go smaller with their starting five, shifting Jayson Tatum to the four and putting Jaylen Brown in the lineup. Chances are Boston goes that way again, but Gordon Hayward should also see extended minutes in Morris' absence Tuesday.
